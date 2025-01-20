37°F
Business

Area15 developer bags $161M for expansion

Entertainment complex Area15 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Entertainment complex Area15 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
An interior view of Area15 on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas ...
An interior view of Area15 on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
BTS fans, including Angelica Skalski, 24, left, and her mom Celeste Skalski, 44, both of Victor ...
BTS fans, including Angelica Skalski, 24, left, and her mom Celeste Skalski, 44, both of Victorville, Calif., take in a free BTS Pop-up at Area15 in Las Vegas Friday, April 8, 2022, ahead of the first of four sold-out shows by the K-Pop group at Allegiant Stadium. The pop-up featured scenes from the band’s music videos. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Guests experience the Omega Mart at Area 15 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vega ...
Guests experience the Omega Mart at Area 15 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Artwork and slinkies are seen in the gift shop during a tour of Wink World at Area15 in Las Veg ...
Artwork and slinkies are seen in the gift shop during a tour of Wink World at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Area15 developer Fisher Brothers expects to open its expansion project, a rendering of which is ...
Area15 developer Fisher Brothers expects to open its expansion project, a rendering of which is seen here, in 2025. (Fisher Brothers)
Felix & Paul Studios plans to open Interstellar Arc, a futuristic outer-space experience, in fa ...
Felix & Paul Studios plans to open Interstellar Arc, a futuristic outer-space experience, in fall 2025 at Las Vegas entertainment complex Area15. (Felix & Paul Studios)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

The developers of Area15 have secured more than $160 million to fund their expansion of the immersive Las Vegas entertainment complex.

New York real estate firm Fisher Brothers announced this month that it closed on construction financing for Area15’s 20-acre expansion project. The $161 million in funding includes $108 million from real estate finance group North Bridge and $53 million from investment manager Acore Capital, according to a news release.

Fisher started building the new section of the popular off-Strip destination in 2023 and expects to open it this year.

The project is slated to feature a year-round horror experience from the company behind Universal Studios theme parks. It will also include a futuristic outer-space attraction from Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios that will “take guests on an epic 26th-century deep space mission across the far reaches of the cosmos,” a news release said.

Area15, on Rancho Drive near Desert Inn Road, opened in 2020 and has drawn more than 13 million visitors, according to the developers.

It features Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart interactive art experience and other attractions, including, starting in February, the John Wick Experience.

Inspired by the blockbuster “John Wick” hitman movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves, the Las Vegas experience promises a “dangerous and captivating world” where “loyalty is tested, alliances are forged, and danger is just a breath away,” according to a news release.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

