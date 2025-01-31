Big furniture store next to Ikea coming in spring

A Wisconsin furniture chain is building its flagship U.S. location in a section of Southern Nevada that has been growing for years.

The interior of an Ashley Furniture store in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Ashley Furniture)

An Ashley Furniture is shown under construction next to an Ikea store in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A massive furniture store being built in Las Vegas next to rival Ikea is slated to open this spring.

Ashley Furniture plans to open its new location in the southwest valley in May, spokeswoman Betsy Ottman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Details about the store will be released closer to its opening, she said.

The project is in a section of Southern Nevada that has been growing for years with new housing tracts, apartment complexes and commercial projects.

It will be Ashley’s flagship location in the U.S., Ottman confirmed.

The Wisconsin-based furniture maker and retailer has four locations in Southern Nevada. It purchased the southwest valley site — around 20 acres off Sunset Road near the 215 Beltway — in 2020 for about $27 million.

The next year, Clark County commissioners approved its plans for a 273,222-square-foot showroom and distribution center.

Ashley wasn’t the first furniture company that set out to build a store near Ikea, the popular Swedish retail chain and meatball slinger known for its low-priced, self-assembly furniture.

Las Vegas-based Walker Furniture acquired 14 acres at Sunset and the Beltway in 2017 and unveiled plans for a 150,000-square-foot store and 50,000 square feet of additional retail space.

The development never materialized, and Walker sold the property to Ashley, which bought additional land from a neighboring owner to assemble its project site.

Ashley boasts more than 790 stores across the country.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.