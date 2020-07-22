Boutique hotel being built in Las Vegas’ Arts District

A boutique hotel promising a “modern aesthetic” is under construction in Las Vegas’ Arts District.

Construction continues on a boutique hotel at Main Street and Coolidge Avenue in downtown Las Vegas' Arts District Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A boutique hotel promising a “modern aesthetic” is under construction in Las Vegas’ Arts District.

Development firm ZLife is building Hotel Cloé, a four-story, 74-room project on Coolidge Avenue between Main and First streets.

The hotel is being built largely of steel, glass and concrete and will feature a “modern aesthetic” and “programming rich in art and culture,” its website says.

As of 2018, the project was expected to cost about $20 million, and the hotel was slated to charge an estimated average daily rate of $200 and feature a pool, restaurant and rooftop bar, according to city records.

ZLife, led by founder Weina Zhang, indicates online the hotel will be its flagship.

Anna Olin, vice president of operations at ZLife, told the Review-Journal last week that the developers are “not ready” to release further details about the project but “should be able to give a full update in a couple of weeks.”

The hotel isn’t the only new real estate project in the Arts District.

Las Vegas developer Sam Cherry built Share Downtown, a four-story, 63-unit apartment complex at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue. Management announced last month the first batch of units were available for lease.

