Candy store with gummy bear chandeliers coming to Las Vegas Strip

A two-story candy store with chandeliers made of gummy bears is slated to open at The Linq Promenade shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

I Love Sugar is opening at The Linq Promenade shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip next year. (Facebook)

A two-story candy store with chandeliers made of gummy bears is slated to open at The Linq Promenade shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

I Love Sugar will take up a 14,000-square-foot space that has been occupied by the Welcome to Las Vegas gift shop.

Welcome to Las Vegas will move into another location within the shopping center.

Founded in 2012, I Love Sugar is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with additional stores in Fort Worth, Texas, and Daytona Beach, Florida, according to its Facebook account.

The store’s chandeliers are made from 30,000 cast gummy bears.

Linq Promenade general manager Shaun Swanger said the Strip store will offer candy-infused cocktails and open around spring 2019.

Swanger said he predicts the store will attract a similar demographic to the High Roller observation wheel — families in the day, young people at night.

“It was hard to refuse,” Swanger said. “We had to have this here.”

Linq Promenade has focused on adding more retail, attractions and food and beverage to its tenant mix recently.

The shopping center announced last year the construction of a zip line.

Earlier this year, the shopping center announced a partnership with a founder of the Lollapalooza music festival and rock band Jane’s Addiction to build a 100,000-square-foot Southeast Asia-themed attraction.

The attraction, Kind Heaven, will feature music venues and even virtual wrestling monkeys.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at (702) 383-4602 or wmillward @reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter