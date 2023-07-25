110°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 1:52 pm
 
A slots player at Harry Reid International Airport won $1,286,326 on a Wheel of Fortune machine ...
A slots player at Harry Reid International Airport won $1,286,326 on a Wheel of Fortune machine Monday, July 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Harry Reid International Airport via Twitter)

Someone might have been late for a boarding call.

A slots player at Harry Reid International Airport won $1,286,326 on a Wheel of Fortune machine Monday, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

It is the second major jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine to hit in Las Vegas this week following a $572,660.58 that was won at New York New York.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Gold Coast

Yes. You hold all those cards.

Sunset Station

Just $1.76 for so much fun.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

