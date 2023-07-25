$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
Someone might have been late for a boarding call.
A slots player at Harry Reid International Airport won $1,286,326 on a Wheel of Fortune machine Monday, according to the airport’s Twitter account.
It is the second major jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine to hit in Las Vegas this week following a $572,660.58 that was won at New York New York.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Gold Coast
Yes. You hold all those cards.
LIKE ROYALTY 👑 ♦️
This lucky winner hit for $30K thanks to an incredible $18 hand! pic.twitter.com/G8N4pFeZCf
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 24, 2023
Sunset Station
Just $1.76 for so much fun.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🥁🥁
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $16,601.23 jackpot with a whopping $1.76 bet! 🤑🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/PczEcGXN45
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 23, 2023
