$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

A slots player at Harry Reid International Airport won $1,286,326 on a Wheel of Fortune machine Monday, July 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Harry Reid International Airport via Twitter)

Someone might have been late for a boarding call.

A slots player at Harry Reid International Airport won $1,286,326 on a Wheel of Fortune machine Monday, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

It is the second major jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine to hit in Las Vegas this week following a $572,660.58 that was won at New York New York.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Gold Coast

Yes. You hold all those cards.

LIKE ROYALTY 👑 ♦️ This lucky winner hit for $30K thanks to an incredible $18 hand! pic.twitter.com/G8N4pFeZCf — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 24, 2023

Sunset Station

Just $1.76 for so much fun.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🥁🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $16,601.23 jackpot with a whopping $1.76 bet! 🤑🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/PczEcGXN45 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 23, 2023

