$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A video poker player wound up the weekend with a bang.
The guest won $100,250 after hitting a video poker jackpot at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The jackpot hit at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Congrats to these four winners.
Cheers to our incredible winners! 🎉🏆 A big congratulations to these three lucky players who scored a sensational jackpot at Binion's! 💰 #MoneyMonday #Jackpot #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/f6wrFvA0Oe
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 4, 2023
Boulder Station
Some heavy breathing here.
HUFF N' PUFF JACKPOT
BET: $7.50
WIN: $13,424.57 pic.twitter.com/FauiTMCeTq
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 4, 2023
California
A video keno jackpot sets the pace here.
💲💲SHOW US THE MONEY💲💲 Congratulations to our lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/0G7NlmEp92
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 2, 2023
Fremont
A big Buffalo win leads the way.
Drop a 🤑 in the comments for all these wins! pic.twitter.com/KEbyyjmGz2
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 1, 2023
Gold Coast
“Very sparkly.” — Raymond Babbitt, circa 1988.
Here's a fresh SPARKLING win for your weekend! ✨
$3.60 ➡️ $10,753.50 pic.twitter.com/OTsKYrUjsX
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 2, 2023
The Orleans
A dollar goes a long way on this video keno machine.
$10K VIDEO KENO HIT 🤑
Only $1 down sure came up BIG for this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/RUWuULQi0D
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) December 2, 2023
Santa Fe Station
Big win on a $1.50 spin.
CONGRATS to this local who hit a progressive playing Dragon Link.
$1.50 bet to win $12,433! pic.twitter.com/fwycwknDVG
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 1, 2023
South Point
A sweet pai gow win at the southwest Las Vegas Valley establishment.
🎉 Congratulations to the lucky winner on Pai Gow Progressive who hit the 7-card straight flush progressive jackpot, scoring a whopping $87,581!
💰 And let's not forget the bonus bet, adding another $5,000! pic.twitter.com/wB9r1KBCuL
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 4, 2023
Sunset Station
The wheel hits the good wedge.
💸 🐼 PANDA JACKPOT 🐼 💸
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning $15,823.82 with a $4 bet 👋😜🎊 pic.twitter.com/jZA0bw6aOX
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 2, 2023
The $2.50 spin hits.
🔗 💰 SUPER WHEEL MANIA LINK JACKPOT 💰 🔗
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $14,498.82 with a $2.50 bet 👏😮 pic.twitter.com/fB5ELhmmpf
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 3, 2023
Tuscany
As table games return to the off-Strip casino, a pair of players show the slots have some magic.
A lucky local and Elite DaVinci Rewards member took home $12,075 and another jackpot for $13,059 this November! 🍀 Are you ready to sign up for DaVinci Rewards and try your luck today?💰 #TuscanyLV #TuscanyCasino #jackpot #DavinciRewards #winner #luckylocal #jackpotwinner pic.twitter.com/Z3KwuX1FFa
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) December 1, 2023
Wildfire at the Greens
Another big bet-big win situation.
BIG BET, BIG WIN AT THE GREENS!
BET➡️ $30
WIN➡️ $10,000 pic.twitter.com/3W2iyYZsmX
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 2, 2023
