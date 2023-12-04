$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player won $100,250 after hitting a video poker jackpot Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player wound up the weekend with a bang.

The guest won $100,250 after hitting a video poker jackpot at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Congrats to these four winners.

Cheers to our incredible winners! 🎉🏆 A big congratulations to these three lucky players who scored a sensational jackpot at Binion's! 💰 #MoneyMonday #Jackpot #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/f6wrFvA0Oe — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 4, 2023

Boulder Station

Some heavy breathing here.

HUFF N' PUFF JACKPOT

BET: $7.50

WIN: $13,424.57 pic.twitter.com/FauiTMCeTq — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 4, 2023

California

A video keno jackpot sets the pace here.

💲💲SHOW US THE MONEY💲💲 Congratulations to our lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/0G7NlmEp92 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 2, 2023

Fremont

A big Buffalo win leads the way.

Drop a 🤑 in the comments for all these wins! pic.twitter.com/KEbyyjmGz2 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 1, 2023

Gold Coast

“Very sparkly.” — Raymond Babbitt, circa 1988.

Here's a fresh SPARKLING win for your weekend! ✨ $3.60 ➡️ $10,753.50 pic.twitter.com/OTsKYrUjsX — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) December 2, 2023

The Orleans

A dollar goes a long way on this video keno machine.

$10K VIDEO KENO HIT 🤑 Only $1 down sure came up BIG for this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/RUWuULQi0D — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) December 2, 2023

Santa Fe Station

Big win on a $1.50 spin.

CONGRATS to this local who hit a progressive playing Dragon Link. $1.50 bet to win $12,433! pic.twitter.com/fwycwknDVG — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 1, 2023

South Point

A sweet pai gow win at the southwest Las Vegas Valley establishment.

🎉 Congratulations to the lucky winner on Pai Gow Progressive who hit the 7-card straight flush progressive jackpot, scoring a whopping $87,581! 💰 And let's not forget the bonus bet, adding another $5,000! pic.twitter.com/wB9r1KBCuL — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 4, 2023

Sunset Station

The wheel hits the good wedge.

💸 🐼 PANDA JACKPOT 🐼 💸 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning $15,823.82 with a $4 bet 👋😜🎊 pic.twitter.com/jZA0bw6aOX — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 2, 2023

The $2.50 spin hits.

🔗 💰 SUPER WHEEL MANIA LINK JACKPOT 💰 🔗 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $14,498.82 with a $2.50 bet 👏😮 pic.twitter.com/fB5ELhmmpf — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 3, 2023

Tuscany

As table games return to the off-Strip casino, a pair of players show the slots have some magic.

A lucky local and Elite DaVinci Rewards member took home $12,075 and another jackpot for $13,059 this November! 🍀 Are you ready to sign up for DaVinci Rewards and try your luck today?💰 #TuscanyLV #TuscanyCasino #jackpot #DavinciRewards #winner #luckylocal #jackpotwinner pic.twitter.com/Z3KwuX1FFa — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) December 1, 2023

Wildfire at the Greens

Another big bet-big win situation.

BIG BET, BIG WIN AT THE GREENS!

BET➡️ $30

WIN➡️ $10,000 pic.twitter.com/3W2iyYZsmX — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 2, 2023

