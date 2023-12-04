64°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
A player won $100,250 after hitting a video poker jackpot Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player wound up the weekend with a bang.

The guest won $100,250 after hitting a video poker jackpot at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Congrats to these four winners.

Boulder Station

Some heavy breathing here.

California

A video keno jackpot sets the pace here.

Fremont

A big Buffalo win leads the way.

Gold Coast

“Very sparkly.” — Raymond Babbitt, circa 1988.

The Orleans

A dollar goes a long way on this video keno machine.

Santa Fe Station

Big win on a $1.50 spin.

South Point

A sweet pai gow win at the southwest Las Vegas Valley establishment.

Sunset Station

The wheel hits the good wedge.

The $2.50 spin hits.

Tuscany

As table games return to the off-Strip casino, a pair of players show the slots have some magic.

Wildfire at the Greens

Another big bet-big win situation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

