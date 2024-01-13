300 Culinary Union workers at Waldorf Astoria get 5-year deal

The union has reached contracts with most major resort/casinos in the valley, but had not reached deals with several independent operators.

The Culinary Union has reached an agreement with the Waldorf Astoria on a new five-year contract.

The union made the announcement on X Friday evening.

BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@WaldorfAstoria Las Vegas for nearly 300 hospitality workers. Congratulations to Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/oLOEdvZoyU — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 13, 2024

No details were provided, but the post said some 300 hospitality workers were covered by the deal.

A contract ratification vote will be scheduled soon, a Culinary Union spokeswoman said via email.

The union has reached contracts with most major resort/casino operators in the valley, but has yet to reach deals with 20 independent operators, nine on the Strip and 11 downtown.

Just last week, union members working at independent operators on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas casinos said they will go on strike at 5 a.m. Feb. 2 if they do not reach tentative agreements with their employers before then, according to a news release. The deadline is just ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

