38°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

300 Culinary Union workers at Waldorf Astoria get 5-year deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 8:25 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2024 - 9:02 pm
(Waldorf Astoria)
(Waldorf Astoria)

The Culinary Union has reached an agreement with the Waldorf Astoria on a new five-year contract.

The union made the announcement on X Friday evening.

No details were provided, but the post said some 300 hospitality workers were covered by the deal.

A contract ratification vote will be scheduled soon, a Culinary Union spokeswoman said via email.

The union has reached contracts with most major resort/casino operators in the valley, but has yet to reach deals with 20 independent operators, nine on the Strip and 11 downtown.

Just last week, union members working at independent operators on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas casinos said they will go on strike at 5 a.m. Feb. 2 if they do not reach tentative agreements with their employers before then, according to a news release. The deadline is just ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
4
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
5
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for nearly 8K Las Vegas workers
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for nearly 8K Las Vegas workers
Culinary in negotiations with downtown, independent Strip casinos
Culinary in negotiations with downtown, independent Strip casinos
Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts
Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
Sale of 2 Henderson casinos finalized
Sale of 2 Henderson casinos finalized
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino