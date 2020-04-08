AGA urges Trump to intervene on SBA rules excluding gaming

The American Gaming Association has appealed to President Trump to help small gaming companies be eligible for loans offered through the Small Business Administration.

American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller gives a welcome address to attendees during the Global Gaming Expo 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The American Gaming Association is appealing directly to President Donald Trump to intervene in the Small Business Administration’s ruling that prohibits small gaming companies from benefiting from loans authorized in Congress’s $2 trillion aid package.

In a letter dated Wednesday, AGA President and CEO Bill Miller urged Trump “to address a significant problem with the Paycheck Protection Program’s Interim Final Rules” unveiled by the SBA Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.