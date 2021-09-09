Caesars selling William Hill non-U.S. assets in $3B deal

Caesars Entertainment announced it has reached a $3 billion deal to sell the non-U.S. assets of William Hill to 888 Holdings Plc.

Caesars Palace is seen on the Las Vegas Strip in August 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment has announced it has reached a deal to sell the non-U.S. assets of William Hill PLC to 888 Holdings PLC for approximately $3 billion.

After repayment of debt and other working capital adjustments, Caesars said it expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion, the Reno-based company said in a news release early Thursday.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals as well as approval by shareholders of 888 Holdings PLC, an online gaming company based in Gibralter.

Caesars said it expects the transaction to close during the first quarter of next year.

Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg thanked William Hill CEO Ulrik Bengtsson and the William Hill team “for their professionalism and dedication while they have been part of Caesars and particularly during the sale process.”

“I am delighted that, as we said we would when we announced the offer for William Hill PLC, we have found an owner for the William Hill business outside the US which shares the same objectives, approaches and longer-term ambitions of that business,” Reeg said in a statement.

The move to sell the non-U.S. assets was not unexpected.

In April, Caesars said that it had completed its acquisition of William Hill, a leading betting and gambling company, for about $4 billion.

The company said that the purchase of William Hill gave Caesars ownership of “one of the world’s leading betting and gambling companies” and provided the company with “the ability to maximize the opportunity within sports betting and online gaming in the U.S.”

In that release, Caesars also noted that the company intended to sell the non-U.S. businesses owned by William Hill.

Caesars also said in April that the combined companies operate sports betting in 18 jurisdictions in the U.S., including 13 that offer mobile sports betting. The company added it expects to be operating in 20 U.S. jurisdictions by the end of the year.

Contact Marian Green at mgreen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @mgreen0708 on Twitter.