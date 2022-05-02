76°F
Casino landlord closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2022 - 10:59 am
 
The pool area about the Mandalay Bay and Delano with Las Vegas Las Vegas Strip to the north dur ...
The pool area about the Mandalay Bay and Delano with Las Vegas Las Vegas Strip to the north during an aerial photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Access Solutions hangs a Raiders eye patch on the Great Sphinx of Giza replica outside of the L ...
Access Solutions hangs a Raiders eye patch on the Great Sphinx of Giza replica outside of the Luxor on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The banner was created by Screaming Images, the MGM Resort property readied the tourist-favorite photo spot ahead of the Raiders Monday Night Football game. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A big casino landlord closed its acquisition of MGM Resorts International’s real estate spinoff, giving the buyer several more hotel properties on the Strip.

Caesars Entertainment spinoff Vici Properties said Friday that it completed its $17.2 billion buyout of MGM Growth Properties. The deal was first announced last August.

As part of the sale, Vici acquired several MGM Resorts-operated properties along Las Vegas Boulevard including Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur. It also picked up several other casino properties outside Nevada.

All told, Vici indicated it was slated to receive more than $1 billion in initial annual rent from the newly acquired properties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

