Casino landlord Vici buys MGM Resorts spinoff in $17B deal
The transactions puts the real estate ownership of many of Las Vegas’ biggest resorts under one company.
A major casino landlord is buying another in a $17 billion-plus deal, putting the real estate ownership of many of Las Vegas’ biggest resorts under one company.
Caesars Entertainment-spinoff Vici Properties is acquiring MGM Resorts International-spinoff MGM Growth Properties, the companies announced today.
The transaction is valued at $17.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about $5.7 billion of debt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
