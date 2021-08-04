Casino landlord Vici buys MGM Resorts spinoff in $17B deal

The transactions puts the real estate ownership of many of Las Vegas’ biggest resorts under one company.

MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A major casino landlord is buying another in a $17 billion-plus deal, putting the real estate ownership of many of Las Vegas’ biggest resorts under one company.

Caesars Entertainment-spinoff Vici Properties is acquiring MGM Resorts International-spinoff MGM Growth Properties, the companies announced today.

The transaction is valued at $17.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about $5.7 billion of debt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.