Chairman of Nevada gaming regulatory agency to resign

The chairman said he is resigning after a recent meeting with Gov. Joe Lombardo.

The Nevada Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick, left, plans to resign from his post. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirk Hendrick, the chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board for the last two years, has resigned and will leave the position at the end of the 2025 legislative session.

Hendrick made the announcement Wednesday after meeting recently with Gov. Joe Lombardo.

An exact date for Hendrick’s departure hasn’t been determined, but Nevada legislative sessions run 120 days and generally end in June.

Hendrick announced his planned departure in a two-paragraph statement to the board and staff.

“I recently had a great conversation with Gov. Lombardo and we discussed how much the board has accomplished since he appointed me as chairman two years ago,” the statement said. “We also discussed more to still be accomplished including the board’s priorities for the legislative session beginning next month. Our conversation concluded with me informing the governor of my intention to resign as board chair following the legislative session.

“My announcement today allows Gov. Lombardo time to find the next board chair and provides for a smooth transition of leadership,” he said. “It also allows me to tell all the amazing board agents and employees as well as Nevada’s gaming industry, citizens and visitors that I am dedicated to accomplishing much more over the next several months.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

