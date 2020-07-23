Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st exterior sign

The sign, manufactured by YESCO, weighs about 6 tons and spans 68 vertical feet.

The final letter for the sign atop Circa resort in downtown Las Vegas is placed Wednesday, July 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Circa CEO Derek Stevens talks to the news media as the final letter for the sign atop his resort in downtown Las Vegas is placed Wednesday, July 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The under-construction Circa hotel-casino is getting its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning.

The sign, manufactured by YESCO, weighs about 6 tons and spans 68 vertical feet and the first “C” in “CIRCA” measures 34 feet high, the resort said in a news release.

The second exterior sign is scheduled to be installed over five days next week.

The casino, restaurants and swimming area will open in October, but the 777-room resort under construction at Main and Fremont streets opens in December.

Developer Derek Stevens also owns the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate downtown.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.