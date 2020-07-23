Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st exterior sign
The sign, manufactured by YESCO, weighs about 6 tons and spans 68 vertical feet.
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino is getting its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning.
The sign, manufactured by YESCO, weighs about 6 tons and spans 68 vertical feet and the first “C” in “CIRCA” measures 34 feet high, the resort said in a news release.
The second exterior sign is scheduled to be installed over five days next week.
The casino, restaurants and swimming area will open in October, but the 777-room resort under construction at Main and Fremont streets opens in December.
Developer Derek Stevens also owns the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate downtown.
