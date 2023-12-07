Downtown casino plans 5-day closure

The Golden Gate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino will close for five days for work on the casino floor later this month.

Golden Gate, the historic, 122-room property on the corner of Main and Fremont streets, will close Monday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 22, for a carpet replacement, hotel officials said in a statement Thursday.

“The property will celebrate the reopening with an open bar bash on December 23 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., along with the return of its annual Santa’s Helper contest,” according to the statement.

Circa owners Derek and Greg Stevens own the 117-year-old property on the Fremont Street Experience.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.