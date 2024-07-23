Durango expansion project could begin this year

Red Rock Resorts, the operators of the new locals casino, said they plan to add more casino floor space, a new high-limit slot area and another covered parking garage.

The newest locals resort-casino in the Las Vegas Valley will expand its casino floor and parking capabilities in a project expected to begin this year, operators of Durango announced Tuesday.

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of the locals Station Casinos brand, said it will add about 2,500 square feet of casino space, a new high-limit slot and bar area and a covered parking garage. The expansion calls for 230 additional slot machines — including 120 in the high-limit room — and about 2,000 spots in the garage.

Executives shared the news during its second-quarter earnings results in a call with investors on Tuesday. They said the expansion is still in planning and budgeting phase, so specific timelines and price tags are not yet available.

Red Rock’s leaders said they thought the locals market has a stable future. Durango, specifically, is expected to perform at or above previous new-build projects.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the company’s consolidated operations reported a net income of $69.8 million — a 6.8 percent decrease from the previous year — 60 cents per share, on net revenue of $486.4 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.