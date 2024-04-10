80°F
Casinos & Gaming

Durango shows off luxury suites — PHOTOS

The Veranda suite living room at Durango is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
The vista suite main bedroom at Durango is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
Durango's vista suite's dining and shuttle board area is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
A terrace suite balcony at Durango is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
Durango's 29 suites include special offerings like a cold plunge ice bath service. (Courtesy of ...
Durango's parlor suite living room is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
Durango's city suite bathroom is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
Durango's city suite bar is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2024 - 2:12 pm
 

Station Casinos hopes its newest locals property will catch the eyes of high-end hotel guests with its decked-out amenities.

Designed by Texas-based Looney & Associates, Durango’s rooms and suites focus on a modern desert aesthetic, as shown on a media tour Tuesday. Suites at the property, located at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley, have been available since the casino’s December 2023 opening.

The 29 suites have luxury amenities like in-mirror televisions and tablets controlling volume, lights and an exterior notification light for housekeeping. Four suites include a patio.

“Guests in the resort’s top suites receive butler service personalized for each guest’s stay including unique offerings like a cold plunge ice bath service,” according to a resort information sheet.

Starting rates for the suites are $899 for executive mountain and Strip, and parlor suites. The most premium suite is the vista suite, a 1,800 square-foot top floor accommodation with a corner balcony, dining room, 24-hour butler service and the guest’s choice of pillows, among other amenities. Rates start at $4,399, according to the resort.

The hotel also has 83 queen rooms and 97 kings.

Station Casinos opened the roughly $780 million Durango last year as the first newly built locals casino in the Las Vegas area since the M Resort’s opening in 2009. Red Rock Resorts, Station Casinos’ parent company, has said the resort is part of an effort to double its portfolio in the area by the end of the decade.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

