Fontainebleau promotes 3, hires new executive in Las Vegas

Four new executive appointments at Fontainebleau will further develop the marketing, human resources and security divisions at the new luxury resort.

Lori Kobashigawa was promoted to senior vice president of marketing and innovation, from senior vice president of marketing, according to Fontainebleau officials. (Courtesy of DREX Agency)

Kim Virtuoso has been promoted to chief people officer from her previous role as senior vice president of people, Fontainebleau officials said. (Courtesy of DREX Agency)

Sheila Tuzon was promoted to vice president of loyalty and database marketing, from her previous role of executive director of relationship marketing, Fontainebleau officials said. (Courtesy of DREX Agency)

Four new executive appointments at Fontainebleau will further develop the marketing, human resources and security divisions at the new luxury resort.

Three of the appointments are in-house promotions, the resort said in a Monday news release.

“Leveraging diverse skill sets, placing key executives in pivotal roles, and elevating internal talent is paramount as we strive to create an unparalleled guest experience at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” President Maurice Wooden said in a statement.

Kim Virtuoso has been promoted to chief people officer. The former senior vice president joined Fontainebleau in 2022 and has been involved in talent acquisition and culture building at the new resort, the resort said. She previously led human resources for MGM Resorts International and is an instructor at UNLV’s continuing education department.

Lori Kobashigawa was promoted to senior vice president of marketing and innovation. Her previous title was senior vice president of marketing. The new role oversees all planning, development and execution of the resort’s marketing and branding, the release stated. She’s previously worked in digital marketing and e-commerce for Resorts World and Wynn Resorts, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Sheila Tuzon was promoted to vice president of loyalty and database marketing, from her previous role of executive director of relationship marketing, resort officials said. As the leader of the Fontainebleau Rewards program, she’s responsible for loyalty and customer relationship management strategy and execution, according to the news release. Tuzon’s previous experience includes marketing operations at Amazon Web Services and database marketing roles at Wynn and Venetian, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Notably, we want to congratulate our in-house executives for their incredible leadership and the roles they have played in developing a world-class culture and community within Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Wooden said in his statement. “And with these newly appointed leaders in place, our resort continues to reach the next level of excellence and innovation.”

Fontainebleau also hired Mustafa Jamal as senior vice president of security and investigations, the release stated. Jamal has 15 years of experience in resort security and will lead the security strategy for the north Strip resort. He most recently served in the same role at Baha Mar resort-casino in Nassau, Bahamas — a 2,200 room resort complex with 4,500 employees, according to the release.

The 67-story luxury resort opened in December, almost two decades after the concept was first introduced.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.