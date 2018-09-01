Casinos & Gaming

Foxwoods property has biggest casino in North America

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2018 - 4:15 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2018 - 5:04 pm

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — There is no getting around the most striking characteristic of the Foxwoods Resort and Casino owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in southeastern Connecticut.

It’s massive.

Massive, as in large enough that joggers will come into the climate-controlled environs to run laps through and around the seven casinos; 85-unit, high-end-brand Tanger shopping mall; and 4,000- and 1,400-seat performance theaters.

Massive, as in the 340,000-square-foot casino footprint is the largest in North America, about 100,000 square feet more than Las Vegas’ largest gaming floor at The Venetian and the Palazzo.

And, more recently, massive in terms of a host of new attractions drawing a broader variety of customers.

“We’re still a gaming-centric property, that’s the bread-and-butter core business,” said Adam Jalbert, Foxwoods’ public relations manager. “But in the last few years, we’ve really made a conscious effort to expand to become a fully integrated resort casino, a destination casino, and a lot of that has been evidenced by the high-end-brand restaurants and other attractions.”

Foxwoods and the nearby Mohegan Sun tribal casino are the two biggest competitors to MGM Springfield, which opened its doors in Massashusetts on Aug. 24, and Encore Boston Harbor, being built by Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Foxwoods attracts about 12 million customers annually, and Jalbert said the hotel operates at about a 94.5 percent occupancy rate.

Foxwoods’ size is a result of the property’s history and location.

Opened in 1986, Foxwoods was the first of about 400 tribal casinos opened by about 200 tribes in what is now a $30 billion industry, Jalbert said.

With 1,600 forested acres providing nearly limitless expansion opportunities, tribal leaders can pick and choose how they want Foxwoods to grow.

The property has two hotel towers housing 2,200 rooms and suites. Its casino has 4,100 slot machines, 250 table games, a race book and New England’s largest bingo parlor. Adventure attractions are the current draw, and in April, the property opened the High Flyer Zipline, four steep ziplines that plunge from the 32-story Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center three-quarters of a mile away with riders reaching speeds of up to 60 mph.

The Foxwoods Thrill Tower is stationed just outside a hotel lobby and provides views of two rides, the Sky Drop, a 120-foot free-fall attraction, and Sky Launch, a quasi-bungee slingshot ride that propels riders skyward.

Foxwoods is on the cusp of opening a new go-kart attraction in space once envisioned as a tour-bus terminal. The gas-powered 9 horsepower track incorporates elevation changes and hairpin turns with vehicles that move up to 45 mph.

For the slightly less adventurous sports enthusiast, Foxwoods has two Rees Jones-designed, Troon Golf-managed golf courses. A Topgolf Swing Suite also is on the way.

Another Foxwoods highlight is the 20-lane High Rollers Luxury Lanes and Sports Lounge, listed as one of the top 10 bowling alleys by Architectural Digest for its luxury amenities.

The casino’s entertainment lineup features many of the acts that play Las Vegas with Tim Allen, Alison Krauss and Howie Mandel on the calendar and tapings of “The Price is Right.”

Foxwoods has dipped its toe into bringing Broadway musicals to the casino, and the property’s former CEO, the late Las Vegas gaming executive Felix Rappaport, introduced illusionist Criss Angel to Foxwoods.

After Rappaport’s death in June, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler was named to fill in until a new CEO could be found.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like