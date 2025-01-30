53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Governor names new Nevada Gaming Control Board member

FILE - The Great Seal of the State of Nevada adorns the Nevada Legislature building in Carson C ...
FILE - The Great Seal of the State of Nevada adorns the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
MGM settles lawsuit for $45M in cyberattacks case
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Circa on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Veg ...
Trump’s visit to a Vegas casino ‘exciting for our industry’; more gaming news
Illegal bookmaker’s wife could lose license with Las Vegas Strip casino
Is consumer demand for Las Vegas casinos softening?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 5:12 pm
 

A deputy city attorney in Reno has been appointed to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Gov. Joe Lombardo said Wednesday.

Chandeni Sendall, who in 2015 joined the civil division of the city of Reno attorney’s office, will replace Brittnie Watkins, who announced earlier this month that she would not seek reappointment to the full-time three-member board that evaluates and makes recommendations on gaming license applications for consideration by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES