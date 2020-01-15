Harrah’s Reno sells for $50M to Las Vegas developer

Harrah's Reno in downtown Reno. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The original Harrah’s casino in downtown Reno is changing hands and losing its casino.

New York-based real estate trust VICI Properties has leased the 930-room Harrah’s Reno to Caesars Entertainment Corp. since 2017. Caesars announced Wednesday afternoon that the property is set to be sold to Las Vegas developer Chris Beavor’s Reno City Center LLC for $50 million.

The sale comes as Caesars gets ready to complete a $17.3 billion merger with Reno-based Eldorado Resorts, which operates three properties in Reno: Silver Legacy, Circus Circus and its namesake property.

“Eldorado’s got such a strong presence in Reno, I can see the combined company not needing that asset,” said John Helderman of Helderman Business Management and Consulting.

According to Caesars’ website, the Harrah’s Reno has more than 40,000 square feet of casino space with 610 slot machines and 30 table games.

The hotel-casino has seen some wear and tear over the years, according to Helderman.

“The property needs an investment, both from a hotel functionality and (food and beverage) standpoint and infrastructure standpoint,” he said. “It’s probably a good thing for the property to have a new owner.”

The site will be redeveloped into a non-gaming hotel and mixed-use development.

Beavor has existing plans for a nongaming hotel just blocks away on Court Street. He is also building a nongaming hotel next to the Palms in Las Vegas under real estate investment firm CAI Investments. The 284-room Delta-branded project near the Palms is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Helderman sees a lot of potential in Reno City Center’s newest property. The Reno area has seen enormous growth since taking on tech companies like Tesla, which Helderman said could translate to a higher demand for hotel rooms.

Helderman said a casino-less hotel makes perfect sense for Beavor’s company as the Reno area undergoes a period of growth and economic diversification. Additionally, it would be “a real undertaking” for Beavor to get a gaming license in Nevada.

“You’ll start making money faster (without a casino),” Helderman said.

Earlier this week, Eldorado announced that it would be selling the Eldorado Resort and Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana for $230 million, easing any Federal Trade Commission concerns over a concentration of properties in the area as it gets ready to take over Caesars. Eldorado owns two other properties in the state in addition to its namesake casino, while Caesars owns three Louisiana properties.

