Here are the highest fines imposed by Nevada Gaming Commission

A $20 million fine paid by Wynn Resorts Ltd. in 2019 connected to sexual harassment allegations holds the record for the highest fine ever paid in Nevada.

When casino companies or their executives break the law or violate state gaming regulations in Nevada, consequences quickly follow.

The worst offenders can have their licenses suspended or revoked, but almost all wrongdoers end up paying fines, some of which can be multi-million dollar figures.

In most instances, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, working with the Attorney General’s Office, files a complaint against a licensee. Attorneys for the defendant then negotiate a settlement that the Nevada Gaming Commission must ultimately approve.

In rare cases, complaints against licensees are disputed and the commission instead acts as a judge and jury in a hearing.

Which companies have paid the largest fines? By far the largest fine ever ordered came in 2019 when Wynn Resorts Ltd. was fined $20 million in connection with the company’s failure to act on sexual harassment accusations brought against its former chairman and CEO Steve Wynn.

Steve Wynn has denied ever harassing anyone, but regulators determined that the company violated Regulation 5 overseeing the operation of gaming establishments for its failure to take action.

Here’s a list of the top 10 fines ever ordered by the Nevada Gaming Commission:

1. Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019.

2. CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014.

3. The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003.

4. Stardust, $3 million, 1985.

5. Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005.

6. Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016.

7. CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018.

8. CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016.

9. Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015.

10. Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989.

