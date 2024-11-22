IGT reports it suffered a cyberattack

Hackers apparently hit internal IGT systems Sunday, but the company says no public-facing systems appear to be affected.

Nick Khin, right, a COO of Gaming for IGT, demonstrates how Mystery of the Lamp game is played on IGT PeakCurve49 video slot cabinet as he gives a tour of new gaming technology at the IGT headquarters as Roger Pettersson, VP Core Product and Product Market Management and Market Research, looks on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

IGT, the global slot machine and gaming equipment manufacturer with a massive presence in Las Vegas, has been the victim of a cyberattack, according to a company Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In a statement, the company said the attack does not appear to be affecting any of the company’s public or customer-facing systems.

London-based IGT on Tuesday said the attack, discovered Sunday, affected its internal information technology systems. IGT revealed no details of what systems were involved or how the breach was discovered.

“On Nov. 17, 2024, International Game Technology PLC became aware that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain of its systems (sic), and the company has experienced disruptions in portions of its internal information technology systems and applications resulting from this cybersecurity incident,” the company’s SEC filing said.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, the company activated its cybersecurity incident response plan and launched an investigation with the support of its external advisers to assess and remediate the unauthorized activity,” the filing said. “The company has also proactively taken certain systems offline to help protect them. The company’s ongoing investigation and response include efforts to bring its systems back online. The company has not yet determined whether this incident is material.”

The filing also said the company is communicating with its customers and other stakeholders and, where possible, has implemented alternatives for some operations in accordance with its business continuity plans to mitigate disruptions and continue servicing its customers.

Player systems unaffected

In a statement from a Las Vegas-based IGT representative Friday, the company said it does not appear any player systems have been affected.

“To date, there is no indication that customer or player-facing lottery and gaming systems have been affected,” the Friday statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution, IGT has temporarily suspended specific processes and services until this issue is resolved. The company has implemented alternatives for certain operations in accordance with its business continuity plans to mitigate disruptions and continue servicing its customers.”

IGT provides thousands of cabinet and bar-top slot machines in Nevada casinos, taverns, supermarkets and convenience stores. It has manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas and Reno and the company also manages a number of lottery terminals and systems in other states and around the world.

The company is in the midst of being split up with its gaming and digital business along with systems developed by Everi Holdings Inc. to be acquired by New York-based Apollo Global Management Inc. for $6.3 billion. The deal is expected to be completed toward the end of 2025 and the new company will retain the IGT name and be based in Las Vegas.

IGT becomes the third high-profile gaming company to publicly acknowledge being the victim of a cyberattack.

In August 2023, Caesars Entertainment Inc. was attacked and reportedly paid a ransom to retain control of its systems. A month later, MGM Resorts International was attacked and refused to pay a ransom in an incident that eventually cost the company an estimated $100 million, mostly recovered through insurance.

It’s unclear whether the IGT attack included a ransom demand or extortion or what the goals of the hackers is. Federal law enforcement personnel have not indicated whether they are involved in an investigation.

