Las Vegas player wins over $100K jackpot at Strip resort

A Las Vegas Valley resident has won big after playing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The Strip resort reported Wednesday that a “Las Vegas local” won a $102,225 jackpot on the 25 cent 5 Play Poker machine.
Winner, winner! Congrats to the #LasVegas local who won a $102,225 #jackpot on 25 cent 5 Play Poker. pic.twitter.com/XtCQElFYxC
— The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) May 1, 2019
Cosmopolitan may be for sale
Last month, the company that owns The Cosmopolitan retained two investment banks to explore the possible sale of the 3,000-room Strip resort.
The property would be the first major operating casino on the Strip to go on the market in more than a decade.
