Macao casino coronavirus closures result in 87.8% decline in revenue

The Macao government’s decision to close casinos for 15 days to slow the spread of the coronavirus resulted in a huge revenue drop during the month of Chinese New Year.

MGM Cotai Resort is seen in Macau Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A woman walks past some gaming tables at MGM Cotai Resort in Macau Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Gross gaming revenue plunged 87.8 percent from a year ago in February in Macao, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported Sunday.

The massive decline is being attributed to the government’s 15-day closure of all casinos in the market in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The bureau that monitors revenue in Macao’s 41 casinos reported 3.104 million Macanese patacas in February compared with 25.37 million patacas a year earlier.

The report comes a month after an 11.3 percent decline in revenue in January.

For the first two months of 2020, revenue is off 49.9 percent to 25.229 million patacas compared with 50.312 million a year ago.

