Massachusetts gaming regulators to talk strategy on Wynn lawsuit

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has scheduled a closed executive session Thursday to discuss legal strategy in a lawsuit filed by Steve Wynn against Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigator Karen Wells.

Steve Wynn's properties Encore, left, and Wynn Las Vegas, right, on the Vegas Strip on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A suitability hearing on Wynn Resorts’ Massachusetts licensing is on hold after state gaming regulators had planned to convene in early December.

A six-count lawsuit filed by Steve Wynn seeks to block the release of Wells’ investigative report based on it containing or relying on Steve Wynn’s attorney-client privileged communications from Wynn Resorts’ six-year litigation against former business partner Kazuo Okada.

The investigative report was spurred by Steve Wynn and the company’s failure to publicly disclose the settlement payment to the manicurist.

Aviva Gordon of Gordon Law Las Vegas said the closed session in Massachusetts would allow attorneys for the commission to flesh out strategy.

“I suspect the Nevada Gaming Commission also wants to protect its own privilege with counsel, which is why they would have it in an executive and closed session to have their lawyers explain the allegations that have been made and the ramifications and not to share it in a public setting,” she said.

