MGM Resorts completes $825M sale of Circus Circus to Ruffin

MGM Resorts International announced Friday that it has closed the sale of Circus Circus to TI-owner Phil Ruffin for $825 million.

Ruffin now owns the 3,700-room resort-casino, along with the 37 adjacent acres. The purchase price includes $662.5 million in cash and a $162.5 million note due 2024. The Nevada Gaming Commission approved the deal Thursday.

MGM said in a Friday press release that the sale was part of the company’s “asset-light” strategy, which is “designed to focus on MGM Resorts’ core business and maximize value for its shareholders.” The company plans to utilize the proceeds from this sale to “further its capital allocation strategy and enhance its strategic and operational flexibility.”

