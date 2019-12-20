William Hill taking over sportsbook operation at Circus Circus

Sportsbetting company William Hill US revealed Friday that it has taken over as Circus Circus’ sportsbook operator, effective immediately.

The main entrance to Circus Circus hotel-resort in Las Vegas on Monday, June 18, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Sportsbetting company William Hill US has joined the Circus.

The company revealed Friday that it has taken over as Circus Circus’ sportsbook operator, effective immediately. The announcement comes the same day Phil Ruffin’s $825 million purchase of the property from MGM Resorts International officially closed.

Following next year’s Super Bowl, the sports book will be renovated with updated video screens, odds boards, seating and more. The space is set to have a grand opening celebration before the March Madness college basketball tournament next year.

“Phil Ruffin has been a great partner, and we look forward to working with him as he breathes new life into this iconic property,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, in a Friday press release. “Circus Circus is a Las Vegas landmark with more than 50 years of history. The north end of The Strip has so many new and updated offerings opening over the next few years and we’re excited to plant another flag in this part of town.”

Ruffin said William Hill was the first company he thought of to oversee the sportsbook at his newly acquired property. The bookmaking company also runs a race book at Ruffin’s Casino Miami in Florida.

“William Hill has been a leader in sports betting for more than 85 years and is one of the most trusted brands in the industry,” Ruffin said in the release. “I can’t wait to see the remodeled space next year.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.