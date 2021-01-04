MGM Resorts looking to buy British gaming company Entain

MGM Resorts International is looking to purchase British gaming company and Ladbrokes owner Entain.

On Monday, the company confirmed that it had proposed an offer of 0.6 MGM shares for each Entain share, representing 1,383 pence per Entain share and a premium of 22 percent to Entain’s share price, based on Dec. 31 closing prices. The offer was first reported by the Wall Street Journal Sunday.

“The Board of Entain has stated that it believes the proposal undervalues Entain but has also asked the Company to provide additional information in respect of the strategic rationale for a combination of the two companies,” the MGM statement said. “There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for Entain.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

