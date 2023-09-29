MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack

Several features on the MGM Rewards app remain inaccessible to customers more than two weeks after a cyberattack on MGM Resorts International.

People walk past signs advertising MGM Rewards perks at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several features on the MGM Rewards app remain inaccessible to customers more than two weeks after a cyberattack on MGM Resorts International led to nationwide shutdowns of several of its computer systems.

The app, where guests usually can check their loyalty program points and rewards, check in and out of a hotel stay and receive a digital key to enter their room or suite, appears to be the main customer-facing system still down after the company reported a cybersecurity breach on Sept. 10.

Several other functions are available. Visitors can still make restaurant reservations, view entertainment options and book spa and hotel reservations.

When asked how long the maintenance will take, an MGM spokesperson referred a reporter to the company’s FAQ page.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to restore certain website and mobile app functionalities, including accessibility to your MGM Rewards account, mobile check-in and check-out, and digital keys,” according to the company website. “Please note that certain promotional offers may be unavailable. MGM Rewards members’ accounts will be adjusted to reflect Tier Credits and MGM Rewards points at a later date.”

Social media posts from the company saying that operations had returned to normal were removed. Several replies to posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, unrelated to the breach or operations express frustration with the lack of access to the loyalty rewards system.

Rewards desk staff at Park MGM on Thursday said they can only load free play and dining credits to a player’s card, which could be printed on site if not on hand.

The app’s slow return to normal operations did not deter travelers at several Strip properties.

Check-in lines at several MGM properties moved steadily throughout Thursday afternoon. Lubbock, Texas resident Haley Murguia, in Las Vegas for her wedding, said she didn’t see any issues while waiting to check in. Her fiancé arrived a day earlier and said the only issue was that they could not use a free room credit at Luxor.

Scottsdale, Arizona resident Julie Ahern was staying at Mandalay Bay while her husband attended a conference. A frequent visitor, she said operations appeared normal. The check-in line Tuesday took a bit of time, but she suspected it was because of the arrival of conventioneers.

“They were handing out bottles of water while we waited,” she said. “I thought that was a nice touch.”

Victorio Panzai, visiting from Sardinia, Italy, said he heard about the data breach but felt his five-day visit wasn’t affected.

“Everything was perfect,” Panzai said. “Everyone was nice and the staff was very helpful.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.