MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack

An image of Formula One race cars speeding past the Bellagio fountains greeted people trying to access the MGM Resorts International website Friday morning.

Some gaming machines are returning to action Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at New York-New York in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International websites sprang to life overnight, but online hotel reservation systems were still inaccessible early Friday after five days of cybersecurity issues believed to be a cyberattack by hackers.

The main MGM website, showing an illustration of Formula One race cars speeding past the Bellagio fountains, was accessible Friday with links to other properties.

MGM is waiving change and cancellation fees for guests with bookings Sept. 13-17, according to the MGM website.

Company computerized systems have been affected since Sunday.

