New details unveiled in Mirage’s rebrand to Hard Rock

Construction appears to be getting closer as the county approves more plans for the Strip property.

A rendering of the guitar-shaped hotel tower that Hard Rock International plans to build at what's now The Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hard Rock International)

The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Owner Hard Rock International filed plans for the resort's renovation and new guitar-shaped hotel tower with Clark County. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Landscape design plans shared with Clark County show Hard Rock International's intention to remodel the resort pool and expand the ballroom and live theater spaces on the south end of The Mirage's property.

Hard Rock International is moving forward with its rebrand of the Mirage after the Clark County Commission approved a design plan that remodels the existing resort pool and adds 1.2 million square feet of new space in the form of additional theater, retail and ballroom spaces.

County officials previously approved a plan to change the landscape of the Strip: replacing The Mirage’s iconic volcano attraction with a guitar-shaped hotel tower. The 660-foot tall all-suite tower with a podium below it received the OK from the Board of Commissioners during a March meeting.

The additional hotel tower leads in the rest of the changes planned in the expansion: new casino areas, retail spaces, restaurants with outdoor seating, a night and day club, additional back of house areas and more, according to county records. County commissioners approved the design review without discussion on Nov. 8.

A representative of Hard Rock Las Vegas declined to comment Tuesday on design plans and when construction may begin.

Hard Rock officials will remove the existing Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat – which closed permanently more than a year ago – along with some existing pool structures, records show. Crews will then remodel more than 45,000 square feet of pool surface area and the north valet, with plans for lush landscaping in both areas.

They’ll also add 70,000 square feet to the existing live theater, 6,500 square feet of retail, and 60,000 square feet of ballroom space. Lastly, the design plans call for a 111,000-square-foot, low-rise expansion along the south side of the property.

Resort officials previously said when the resort expansion is complete, the casino will be enlarged from 94,000 square feet to 174,000 square feet while the convention space will grow from 200,000 square feet to 283,000 square feet. The theater will go from 3,278 theater seats to 6,265 and 18 food and beverage outlets to 21.

