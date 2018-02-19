New Wynn CEO says Paradise Park, Las Vegas Strip hotel will move ahead

Newly appointed Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox told hundreds of Wynn Las Vegas employees Monday the company will continue efforts to build its Paradise Park and Wynn West projects on the Strip as well as complete Wynn Boston Harbor in Massachusetts and build more hotel rooms in Macau.

New Wynn CEO says 'The future is bright" (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

x New Wynn CEO says 'The future is bright" (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly appointed Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox told hundreds of Wynn Las Vegas employees Monday the company will continue efforts to build its Paradise Park and Wynn West projects on the Strip as well as complete Wynn Boston Harbor in Massachusetts and build more hotel rooms in Macau.

Maddox, who was named CEO Feb. 6 after the company’s co-founder, Steve Wynn, resigned following multiple reports of sexual improprieties surfaced in several media accounts.

In his first interview since taking the helm, Maddox, 42, assured employees in town hall-style meetings that the company’s future is bright and that the creative team behind the development of The Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas would continue on projects announced by the company in January before the allegations against Steve Wynn became public.

He also announced on Monday a new policy that will pay employees for time they take off for company-sponsored community enrichment programs.

Wynn strongly denies accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault that led to his resignation as CEO and chairman of the board of directors, saying they were orchestrated by his former wife, Elaine Wynn. She has denied those allegations.

Maddox’s meetings with employees were designed to give them an opportunity to better know him and his ideas for the company’s future.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.