Nightly closures ordered for Massachusetts casinos

A new COVID-19 restriction ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker was expanded by the Massachusetts gaming regulators Thursday and Las Vegas companies are complying.

Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor, June 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Some of the first guests gamble on the casino floor during the opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts will require the state’s three casinos to close nightly by 9:30 p.m., the Massachusetts Gaming Commission ordered Thursday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week approved a series of new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The commission voted to add the nightly restrictions for casino properties in Springfield, Plainridge Park and Everett.

In a memorandum to the commission, representatives of Encore Boston Harbor, operated by Wynn Resorts Ltd., said they would close their doors at 9 p.m., Friday, and reopen at 9 a.m. the next day until further notice. Patrons won’t be able to enter the casino after 8:30 p.m. The company also announced that it is temporarily closing the resort’s hotel.

“Encore Boston Harbor supports and will adhere to the additional directives put forth by the Commonwealth aimed to reduce the ongoing risk to public health,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, we are analyzing the impacts of the directives on our resort operations and will adjust accordingly to be in compliance.”

MGM Springfield in western Massachusetts indicated it would close daily at 9:30 p.m., and reopen at 10 a.m., the next day beginning Friday. It, too, will temporarily close its hotel.

The closure order applies to all retailers, restaurants, private clubs and caterers with operations within the casino.

There is no indication how long the closure order will be in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for upates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.