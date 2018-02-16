No severance pay for Steve Wynn, must leave property by June 1

Steve Wynn’s separation agreement with Wynn Resorts includes no “golden parachute” for the 76-year-old former chairman and CEO, includes a two-year non-compete clause and effectively kicks him off the property by June 1.

Steve Wynn’s separation agreement with Wynn Resorts includes no “golden parachute” for the 76-year-old former chairman and CEO, includes a two-year non-compete clause and effectively kicks him off the property by June 1.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Thursday, the company confirmed that “Wynn is not entitled to any severance payment or other compensation from the company under the employment agreement.”

According to proxy statements filed in the past with the SEC, Wynn was paid $28.2 million in 2016.

The agreement also said Wynn has agreed not to compete against the company for two years and would provide “reasonable cooperation and assistance to the company in connection with any private litigation or arbitration” against the company. It also stipulates that Wynn must cooperate in the board of directors’ investigation involving activities in his time with the company.

Wynn resigned on Feb. 6 in the wake of numerous media reports alleging sexual misconduct occurring over three decades. Wynn has called the allegations “preposterous” and said they were orchestrated by his former wife, Elaine Wynn.

Wynn has a personal residence at Wynn Las Vegas, but under terms of the separation agreement, he must move out of it by June 1. For whatever time he stays there through May 31, he must continue to pay the company rent at fair-market value as determined by a third party.

The company’s administrative support of Wynn will also terminate May 31 and his health care coverage will end Dec. 31, according to the agreement.

