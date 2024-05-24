North Strip casino taking unlimited free parking away

The Las Vegas Strip casino introduced a new tier in its loyalty program, and visitors will need to reach at least that tier to receive unlimited free parking.

What are they hiding?: Gaming Control Board plays by a different set of rules

Changes to a north Strip casino’s loyalty program will take away unlimited free self-parking for entry-level members.

Resorts World introduced a new tier between the entry level, Royal, and the next tier, Prime, marketing emails sent Thursday night show. The changes also made complimentary self-parking exclusive to the second-step tier, called Elite, and above.

Those changes begin June 1.

“This change allows us to enrich our program benefits, ensuring we provide the most rewarding experience possible,” according to the promotional email.

The tier changes don’t totally clear out the property’s parking perks, a representative said in an email Friday afternoon. All guests can park for free for up to three hours beginning June 3.

“Following the three hours, standard parking rates will apply at $18 per entry, while valet options are also available ranging from $25 to $75,” resort officials said in a statement.

The tier changes reduce the number of Las Vegas Strip properties that offer free self-parking — even with strings attached. Only three resorts and two malls offer free parking to all guests, while others require membership in a loyalty program or offer several hours free to locals. Resorts World previously offered the perk to all loyalty members.

Elite status can be achieved at 3,000 tier credits, according to the resort. The next tier is earned at 75,000 credits, the same as the previous policy. Genting Rewards allows guests to earn points on gaming and some group booking, food, retail and spa purchases.

The property said it extended the tier earning period through Jan. 4, 2025. Credits earned since June 1, 2023, will roll over.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.