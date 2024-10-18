Off-Strip casino getting $35M expansion, renovation as it sues F1

The family-owned establishment two blocks from the Las Vegas Strip has undergone several upgrades, but none as large as the current one.

Ellis Island Casino & Hotel, an off-Strip property in Las Vegas, is undergoing a $35 million expansion and renovation, which includes a new center bar and a rooftop event space. (Ellis Island Casino & Hotel)

A popular off-Strip casino is undergoing a $35 million makeover.

The multimillion-dollar project at Ellis Island will expand the gaming floor and include several additions to the property, such as a new center bar and a rooftop event space. Inside the existing structure, the Village Pub & Café and the karaoke lounge will both be renovated.

The family-owned establishment has undergone several upgrades since opening its doors in the late 1960s, but none as large as the current one.

“We are very excited to have this project underway,” said Christina Ellis, vice president of development at Ellis Island. “The city is growing, and we are eager to expand our offerings while staying true to what has kept us a staple on Koval Lane for 56 years, with great value dining, gaming and amenities.”

No timeline for the project was given.

Ellis Island, located two blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard near the corner of Koval and Flamingo Road, has a reputation among bargain-hunting gamblers for offering lower table game minimums. The casino floor features $5 blackjack and craps games, as well as $10 roulette.

Over 250 new slot machines and a new pit area will be coming to the revamped casino floor.

“Our casino team is eager to expand our mix, bringing in more fan-favorite slots, growing our casino pit, and introducing a new center bar, and other exciting amenities,” said Anamarie Ellis, the property’s vice president of operations. “We are looking forward to bringing this new aesthetic to the floor and welcoming our loyal guests to enjoy the upgrades.”

Steelman Partners and Bentar Construction, two Las Vegas-based businesses, are responsible for the design and construction, respectively, of the Ellis Island project.

The off-Strip casino is taking on the expansion as it sues Formula One over damages the casino claims it sustained as a result of the monthslong construction for last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The property sits just north of the Formula One Paddock Building on Koval. In court filings, Ellis Island says it lost millions of dollars in 2023 because customer access to the property was obstructed due to road improvements and other race-related construction.

A judge heard oral arguments from both parties last month, but no action was taken.

Two other area businesses — Battista’s Hole in the Wall and Stage Door Casino — have filed similar lawsuits against F1.

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is Nov. 21-23.

