Off-Strip hotel-casino launches expansion

Crews work on the Ellis Island casino expansion project. The expanded casino floor is expected to open to the public in winter 2025, officials said. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews work on the Ellis Island casino expansion project. The expanded casino floor is expected to open to the public in winter 2025, officials said. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-Strip, family-owned hotel-casino is knocking down walls to expand its gaming footprint.

Ellis Island hotel-casino is working on an expansion plan that will add 6,415 square feet to the property, according to planning documents submitted to Clark County. The expansion and remodel will feature a larger casino floor, an audio/visual equipment area, a sportsbook back-of-house area and a south service entrance vestibule.

“This renovation gives us the opportunity to create an elevated gaming and entertainment experience while honoring our history and legacy,” Christina Ellis, vice president of development, said in a statement.

The hotel-casino knocked down the existing 2,800-square-foot microbrewery to make way for the expansion, planning documents show. When complete, the new structure will be much closer to the sidewalk and will include rooftop access.

Ellis Island officials said they expect the project to be completed in eight to 10 months.

“With Ellis Island’s 56th anniversary on the horizon, we are proud to be entering into a new era,” Anamarie Ellis, vice president of operations, said in a statement. “This project has been in the works for several years and we are excited to introduce a renewed aesthetic and offering.”

The site on Koval Lane near Flamingo Road has existed as a small operation run by the Ellis family since 1967, adding more casino space and acquiring the adjacent hotel over the years. Its last major project was the Front Yard, a beer garden with some on-site brewing that opened in 2019.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.