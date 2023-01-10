Paid self-parking arrives at Resorts World on Strip

Customers will pay a flat $10 a day for self-parking at Resorts World, but they can still get free parking if they sign up for the Genting Rewards loyalty program.

Resorts World Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resorts World Las Vegas is requiring guests to pay for self-parking at its Strip resort, but will keep it free to those who enroll in the company’s loyalty program.

Officials at the resort confirmed Friday that Resorts World Las Vegas began charging customers a $10-a-day flat fee at its parking garage, starting on Jan. 3. The gates and scanning technology had been in place in the garage for weeks.

Customers can dodge the new parking fee by enrolling in the company’s Genting Rewards program.

“Guests who are not Genting Rewards members can receive immediate access to free parking and other benefits by signing-up for the loyalty appreciation and recognition program on property or through the Resorts World Genting mobile app on their smartphones,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Members will receive free self-parking regardless of day or special event.”

The Resorts World parking plan will differ from those offered by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Inc. properties.

MGM and Caesars offer free parking to those in higher tiers of their respective loyalty programs. In addition, MGM and Caesars offer free parking for the first three hours after a Nevada resident’s arrival. But they also waive free parking during special events, including onsite concerts and sporting events.

Costs also are higher at MGM and Caesars properties with daily fees ranging from $15 to $18, Monday through Thursday, and up to $23 a day on weekends.

To access free parking at Resorts World, Genting Rewards members can scan their cards or the mobile app as they exit the parking garage.

The $4.3 billion hotel-casino opened in June 2021.

