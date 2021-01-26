Pony up $110M and Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills mansion could be yours

Billionaire Las Vegas casino developer Steve Wynn put his ultra-luxury Southern California mega-mansion on the market for $110 million.

Casino developer Steve Wynn is trying to sell his Beverly Hills, California, mansion, seen here, for $110 million. (Jim Bartsch/Courtesy of Hilton & Hyland)

Want to buy Steve Wynn’s house in Beverly Hills? Better dig through those couch cushions.

The billionaire Las Vegas casino developer put his Southern California mega-mansion on the market for $110 million. Brokerage firm Hilton & Hyland listed it Friday.

The 11-bedroom, 27,150-square-foot estate at 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive includes a wine room, gym, elevator, home theater, tennis court, pool house, and quarters for staff and security, marketing materials show.

Wynn, who resigned as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts in 2018 amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied, bought the place in 2015. He paid about $48 million and remodeled it, including adding new landscaping and spruced-up interiors, Variety previously reported.

Wynn, 78, doesn’t stay there often, as he views the luxe home as an investment, said Leonard Rabinowitz, director of Hilton & Hyland’s estates division.

The 2.7-acre property, Rabinowitz contends, is like a resort.

“It’s a home for a billionaire,” he told the Review-Journal on Monday.

Las Vegas has plenty of mansions that go on the market for big bucks, though nine-figure home listings are all but unheard of in Southern Nevada.

As seen on Zillow, the most expensive home for sale in the valley is crooner Wayne Newton’s former compound at the corner of Sunset and Pecos roads, the roughly 40-acre former Casa de Shenandoah, at nearly $32.9 million.

The second-most expensive listing in town is Wynn’s mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Summerlin at $19.5 million, down from the initial asking price of $25 million.

Still, in or near L.A., palatial estates do get listed for $100 million or more, and some people have no qualms about paying stratospheric sums for a house.

In the past year or so, according to news reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought entertainment mogul David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate for $165 million; media heir Lachlan Murdoch picked up “The Beverly Hillbillies” mansion in Bel Air for around $150 million; and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg sold his Beverly Hills mansion to Jan Koum, co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp, for $125 million.

Of course, plenty of other luxe homes in the area sell for less, including, late last year, a 10-acre compound with a 1930s-era mansion that traded for $88 million, according to news reports.

Rabinowitz figures the buyers will spruce it up and sell it.

“It’s a fixer-upper,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.