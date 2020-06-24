Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M

More than two years after he bought a Las Vegas megamansion, casino billionaire Steve Wynn is trying to sell it for $25 million.

Steve Wynn's mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Summerlin is listed for $25 million. (Ivan Sher Group)

Wynn’s house at 1717 Enclave Court in Summerlin is up for sale at the hefty price, according to an announcement Wednesday from listing broker Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The lavish golf course estate, dubbed Museo, spans about 13,500 square feet, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and recently underwent a $16 million renovation, the news release said.

It features gilded doors, silk carpeting, a wine closet, a game room, a full butler’s pantry, a “large caretaker’s wing,” a backup power system and exterior infrared security cameras.

“This is one of the finest homes available in the country,” Sher said in the release. “The current owner completely reimagined the space, creating a timeless experience with incomparable finishes and museum-quality art protection and display.”

The house, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, also sits on a street that is lined with megamansions and, according to some brokers, is known as “billionaire’s row.”

Neighboring homeowners include magician David Copperfield, who bought a 31,000-square-foot estate on Enclave Court in 2016 for $17.55 million, the most expensive home sale ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Sher’s news release does not mention that Wynn owns the house at 1717 Enclave, but property records show the former Wynn Resorts Ltd. chairman and chief executive bought it in March 2018 for $13 million.

It was the most expensive home sale of the year in Las Vegas.

Wynn closed the purchase a month after he resigned from his namesake casino company amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.