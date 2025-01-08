Popular downtown Las Vegas casino bar temporarily closes

A popular downtown Las Vegas casino bar that opens to the Fremont Street Experience is temporarily closed to accommodate construction at the casino.

Developer buys land next to Las Vegas casino with plans for upscale apartments

A curtain blocks entry to King's Bar at the Four Queens Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A barrier blocks entry to the Four Queens Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A popular downtown Las Vegas casino bar that opens to the Fremont Street Experience is temporarily closed.

King’s Bar inside the Four Queens Hotel & Casino will be closed for the next several weeks because of the ongoing North Tower renovations taking place at the property.

General Manager Tim Lager said the work is expected to last about three to four weeks. Workers at the site said the goal is to have the bar reopened in time for Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9.

King’s Bar is not undergoing any significant repairs or being remodeled during the temporary shutdown, Lager said.

The space is closed to patrons because construction crews working on the North Tower renovation project need to access some of the building’s plumbing lines, which run right over the casino floor and King’s Bar. When the work is done there, another section of the casino floor will be shut down to accommodate work in that location.

The nearby Patio Bar, which abuts the Fremont Street Experience, will remain open, as will the Palace Bar and the Chicago Brewing Co. Bar.

In June, the Four Queens began a $24 million renovation of the 59-year-old North Tower, which was last updated in 1999. The complete room renovations will feature bigger bathrooms and sound-dampening windows.

In total, nearly 300 hotel rooms will be refreshed.

“We’re still on schedule to get open by the summer,” Lager told the Review-Journal. “We’re moving right along.”

The hotel’s South Tower and its 400 rooms were renovated not too long ago, so they will not be part of this multimillion-dollar project.

The Four Queens and its sister property, Binion’s Gambling Hall, are both owned by Las Vegas businessman Terry Caudill’s TLC Casino Enterprises. Caudill purchased the Four Queens in 2003 and Binion’s in 2008.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.