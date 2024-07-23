Popular tram along Strip won’t stay closed

The free tram that moved guests between the The Mirage and Treasure Island was shut down in the weeks leading up to the closure of the Mirage casino-hotel.

The tram from Treasure Island and Mirage has closed ahead of Mirage's closure, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the Hard Rock hotel-casino opens a few years down the road, the tram between it and Treasure Island will be back up and running.

Representatives for both properties confirmed that the jointly-operated tram will resume service when Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas opens in 2027.

The free tram that moved guests between the two Strip properties was shut down in the weeks leading up to July 17 closure of the Mirage casino-hotel. The property formerly known as The Mirage is permanently closed so that South Florida-based Hard Rock International can begin a multi-year construction project that will culminate with a completely renovated casino-hotel and the addition of a 660-foot hotel tower in the shape of a guitar along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The tram service was a partnership between HRI and TI with the former responsible for maintaining the line and the latter reimbursing 50 percent of the cost.

The TI/Mirage tram system first opened in 1993. At the time, both properties were owned by former casino mogul Steve Wynn.

The tram features two cars, each capable of carrying up to 50 passengers.

There are two other free-to-ride tram services in Las Vegas, both of which run between MGM Resorts International properties. The first connects Aria, the Shops at Crystals, the Bellagio and Park MGM. The other, on the southern end of The Strip, connects Luxor, Excalibur and Mandalay Bay.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com, or follow on X at AC_Danzis.