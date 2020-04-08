Professional gamblers qualify for Nevada unemployment amid crisis

They qualify as independent contractors or self-employed, a spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said.

MGM Resorts International’s GameSense program promotes responsible gambling. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

Professional poker player Chris Konvalinka, 21, is eager for live poker games to return to Las Vegas casinos. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Professional gamblers would normally not be allowed to file for unemployment insurance benefits in the state of Nevada, but circumstances have changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These workers may qualify as independent contractors or self-employed “during this unprecedented time and under the CARES Act,” said Rosa Mendez, a spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Professional poker player Chris Konvalinka told the Review-Journal last month that he was considering filing for unemployment benefits.

“We’ll see. I’m going to give it a shot,” he said. “It seems like a free roll to me. Worst case, they say no.”

For the entire year of 2019, the state of Nevada had a total of 119,232 weekly initial claims. In the past three weeks alone, 170,596 initial claims have been filed, according to a Friday statement from DETR.

