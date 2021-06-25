Resorts World Las Vegas in final countdown for late opening — BLOG

The $4.3 billion, 3,506-room resort, the first on the Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened in 2010, will host a VIP party before opening to the public.

esorts World Las Vegas, the newest property on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Resorts World Las Vegas entered the home stretch Thursday toward opening its $4.3 billion, 3,500-room resort, the first new Strip property since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened on Dec. 15, 2010.

Guests for a VIP party featuring poolside entertainment, fireworks and food samplings at numerous restaurants within The District were due to begin arriving at 7 p.m.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella and numerous Genting Group executives and appearances by costumed dragons and lions are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the porte-cochere entrance to the Conrad Hilton.

Genting, operators of Resorts World Las Vegas, indicated the doors would open to the public at 11 p.m., and the traditional first dice roll by executives is planned at one of the 117,000-square-foot casino’s craps tables at 11:15 p.m.

The resort isn’t planning for guests to check in to their rooms until Friday. — Richard N. Velotta