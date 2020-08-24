Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A Dancing Drums Explosion video slot machine went boom on the Strip on Saturday night.

(courtesy)

(courtesy)

An unidentified player hit a $4 million jackpot on the machine at Bellagio. Specifically, the haul was $3,934,609.0.

The jackpot hit when the player picked from 12 gold coins to match three Explosion Fu Babies symbols in the Gold Fu Babies Bonus.

“We are thrilled by this huge jackpot awarded on one of our most successful wide-area progressive slot games ever released,” said Melissa Price, Senior Vice President of Global Gaming Operations at Scientific Games. “Congratulations to the player and Bellagio on this momentous win!”

Last month, two Las Vegas visitors started their weekends with a bang, thanks to two jackpots, including one for nearly $2 million.