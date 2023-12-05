‘So exciting’: The valley’s newest casino opens to the public — LIVE BLOG

Station Casinos’ Durango Resort & Casino has opened its doors to the public for the first time today. Follow the opening day excitement with our live blog.

Officials take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Durango Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officials prepare for the grand opening of Durango Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Durango Resort and Casino employees ready for the resort's grand opening in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Durango Resort and Casino dealers practice their smiles as they ready for the resort's grand opening in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Station Casinos’ Durango Resort & Casino has opened its doors to the public for the first time today.

The 200-room, 83,000-square-foot-casino property is parent company Red Rock Resorts’ first new property in more than a decade. The property has 2,300 slot machines and 60 table games, a 25,000-square-foot, 11-stall “Eat Your Heart Out” food hall, four standalone restaurants and two bars.

Follow the excitement of Durango’s opening day with our live blog below:

Hard to find a seat: 12:03 p.m.

It was hard to find a seat at the Eat Your Heart Out food hall.

All the mini-restaurants of the area were as busy as the casino floor and people seemed excited about the wide variety of the fare.

Meanwhile, the high-limit rooms of the casino were just as busy as the main casino, with tables filled with players spending $100 a hand for blackjack and slots with multiples of $25 a spin in play.

— Richard N. Velotta

‘This is so exciting:’ 11:30 a.m.

Joshie Jacobs, who moved to Las Vegas from California, decided to take a break from all the casino activity in the comfy hotel lobby seats near the front desk.

“This is so exciting,” she said of her first-ever resort opening.

The Summerlin resident said she and a friend who lives near the property made plans to come over early expecting there to be long lines, but was delighted with the manageable crowd that grew progressively through the morning.

“I don’t have a problem going down to the Strip,” she said, “but this is so convenient and so nice.”

She said she feels like a true Las Vegan, now that she has a casino opening under her belt.

“Have you been down to the Sphere?” she asked. “I went to see ‘Postcard from Earth’ and I enjoyed it so much.”

After a short rest, her friend arrived and she was ready for her next look at the property.

“I think I’m going to go over and get some sushi,” she said. “I really like that they have so many food choices.”

— Richard N. Velotta

Chef Gene serving up the best Hawaii street food at Ai Pono Cafe 🤤 pic.twitter.com/2kWbW1JvbC — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 5, 2023

Atmosphere is cheery, busy: 11:15 a.m.

It’s hard to tell how many people are at Durango more than an hour after the planned opening, but it’s pretty busy.

Asked how many he thought was in the building, a Durango ambassador said, “I have no idea.”

But the crowd is robust and the atmosphere is cheery.

Getting into the property off the 215 Beltway this morning was painless and devoid of traffic jams.

Prior to the doors opening, there were several Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers present with red-and-blue lights flashing. But the crowd was orderly and there were no disturbances.

Mingling through the crowd were dozens of people capturing the event with phone videos. They’ll be able to share what they saw on this bright December morning.

— Richard N. Velotta

Feeling extra chipper today. 🎲 pic.twitter.com/FVaSsPyDJ7 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 5, 2023

Parking lot filled quickly: 11:10 a.m.

Surface lots at Durango filled quickly during its first hours of operation, with few spots visibly available by mid-morning. Casino officials said law enforcement groups were helping direct traffic around the new property near the Durango exit on the 215 Beltway.

— McKenna Ross

Not even two hours into business at Station Casinos’ newest hotel-casino, Durango. Are you of the thousands of players checking out the pit at the grand opening today? @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/rYgHQepDET — McKenna Ross (@mckenna_ross_) December 5, 2023

Slots more popular than table games: 10:30 a.m.

Table games weren’t nearly as busy as the slot areas. Durango opened with $15 and $25 blackjack minimums, $15 on roulette with $15 on three-card poker and some $100 baccarat tables.

Every once in awhile, you’d hear a cheer and players would exchange high-fives after a winning hand.

— Richard N. Velotta

Oysters for brunch: 10:15 a.m.

Who would’ve thought of oysters as brunch cuisine? But more than a dozen people filled the Durango Oyster Bar in the Eat Your Heart Out food hall, their coffees sitting next to Tabasco sauce and shells.

— McKenna Ross

Casino is bright: 10:05 a.m.

By 10 — the expected time of Durango’s opening — the place was rocking, with all sorts of people wandering around, checking out the features. One guest with a stroller with a dog aboard gazed all around while his dog rested comfortably.

There were a handful of guests with children — aren’t they supposed to be in school?

A player playing a Triple Play Draw Poker machine zipping through hands at hyperspeed looked up occasionally from the screen.

“Nothing … nothing … almost got a royal (flush) there … nothing,” said Angie Bangert of Las Vegas.

Bangert, like others, were impressed with the casino’s brightness, thanks to the many floor-to-ceiling windows.

“I’ve seen a lot of these, I was born here at Sunrise Hospital, she said.

— Richard N. Velotta

Beeline for favorite slot machines: 9:50 a.m

Once the doors opened, early guests beelined toward their favorite slot machines. First in the door was Michelle Marshall, who lives in the neighborhood near Durango.

“This will actually be my second time in because I have friends who invited me for family-and-friends night,” she said. “I really like this place because you can see outside and it’s just so bright compared to other places,” she said. “And it’s a lot closer for me. Now I won’t have to go over to Red Rock.”

Right behind Marshall in line were Diane Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska, and her son, Kent Glazier of Las Vegas.

“I come out about three times a year and I wanted to come out for this opening,” Anderson said. That required her to change her plane reservations. “I was all set to come out in November, but they changed the date.”

Glazier admitted he hadn’t heard about the date change until his mother informed him. He, too, lives close by and is delighted with the convenience of Durango being nearby.

“I’ve been watching it go up since they broke ground,” said Glazier, a retiree. “On the outside, it’s just beautiful so I knew I had to be one of the first to see it inside.”

About 200 had formed a pair of lines to go in when the doors opened. It didn’t take long for the raucous sounds of a busy casino to take hold once the doors opened.

— Richard N. Velotta

‘Buzzing’ casino pit: 9:40 a.m.

Casino doors opened a half-hour earlier than anticipated after brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta threw the first ceremonial craps dice roll. Crowds of eager gamblers whooped and cheered as they walked in, heading to their favorite games and taking in the casino floor.

“It’s a new idea, it’s a fresh idea,” Red Rock Resorts CEO and Chairman Frank Fertitta III told the Review-Journal while standing in the center of a suddenly buzzing pit. “The casino’s very light with a lot of sunlight coming in.”

Fertitta said they had more than 40,000 applications to work at the new resort. Executives previously said they received thousands of internal applicants from other Station properties.

“We’re excited because it’s been about 10 years since we opened our last project,” President Scott Kreeger said. “Every time we try to do something new and exciting, our team members respond incredibly well. They always like to be a part of the next evolution of Station Casinos.”

— McKenna Ross

Christmas came early: 9:32 a.m.

Christmas came early for the man dressed in a Santa suit in line to get into Durango. The doors opened earlier than expected. When security guards opened the doors, a group ready to go in squealed in excitement and filed in.

— Richard N. Velotta

Opening moved up: 9:25 a.m.

Customers wait outside in perfect weather for the 10 a.m. opening and find out the casino will open at 9:30 a.m. instead.

— Kevin Cannon

Opening is two years in the making: 9 a.m.

Executives, invited guests, social media influencers and some Durango staff mingled under the porte cochere ahead of the public opening of Station Casinos’ $780 million property in the southwest valley.

Parent company Red Rock Resorts President Scott Kreeger said the moment was more than two years in the making for the 47-year-old locals casino company.

“We have one principle and that is to create lasting connections with our guests and elevate the local Las Vegas market,” Kreeger said before top brass Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta cut the ceremonial ribbon. “When we opened in the new neighborhood, we quickly become part of the community.”

– McKenna Ross

More coverage:

–First look inside Durango — PHOTOS

–Where to eat at Durango

–What to expect at Durango’s grand opening

–Inside Durango’s hotel rooms

–Eat Your Heart Out food hall