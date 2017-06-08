Space Invaders skill-based gaming lands in Atlantic City

People play a Space Invaders skill-based gaming machine in the Scientific Games booth at the Global Gaming Expo in the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skill-based gaming is invading Atlantic City.

Scientific Games, the Las Vegas-based maker of slots and table games, is launching Space Invaders, its first skill-based slot game, at several Caesars-owned casinos in the New Jersey gambling resort this week.

Scientific Games is at least the fourth company to put skill-based gaming on U.S. casino floors in the past seven months as the industry seeks to discover what will attract younger generations skipping traditional slots.

“Space Invaders game, which will debut in Atlantic City this week,” said Rich Broome, a Caesars spokesperson. “We expect this period of experimentation will continue for the next few years.”

Scientific Games spokeswoman Susan Cartwright confirmed the launch. The company first presented the Space Invaders game at GE2 in 2015.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.