Station Casinos sets opening date for 2nd tavern in Las Vegas Valley

Station Casinos has set an opening date for the second location of its new tavern brand, Seventy Six Tavern.

The interior of Seventy Six Tavern includes comfortable seating, big-screen televisions and a bar with 15 bartop slot machine games. (Courtesy Station Casinos)

The menu at Seventy Six Tavern, a new bar concept with the opening of its second location on Jan. 23 at 7225 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas, emphasizes American food from coast to coast. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

Station Casinos will open its newest Seventy Six Tavern on Jan. 23 at 7225 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

Seventy Six Tavern, the new Station Casinos bar concept, will open its second operation Jan. 23 on Aliante Parkway, across the street from locals rival Boyd Gaming’s Aliante casino property.

The 9 a.m. opening will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Station and Seventy Six executives. It kicks off a public grand opening party Jan. 24 with the serving of several food options, specially crafted beverages, live entertainment and giveaways of more than $2,000 in prizes throughout the night.

“We are excited to bring another Seventy Six Tavern to the North Las Vegas area,” Bobbie Rihel, vice president of small properties at Station Casinos, said in a release. “Following the success of our first location, we are excited to bring our approachable and quality concept to the Aliante community, where we believe it will quickly become another favorite spot for enjoying drinks and meals with friends or family, engaging in top-notch gaming and sports viewing.”

The tavern’s atmosphere is designed to promote relaxation and fun, the company said. Guests will be able to unwind in a stylish, comfortable setting complete with plush seating and high-definition TVs. Gaming enthusiasts will find 15 state-of-the-art IGT Peak bartop machines, offering more than 55 options for poker, blackjack, slots and keno.

Stations’ first Seventy Six Tavern opened on Oct. 10 on Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas. A third tavern is expected to open later this year at Kyle Canyon Road north of the city.

The new location offers a non-smoking family-friendly section, a full bar, lounge and restaurant that celebrates American cuisine from coast to coast. Signature dishes like the Texas Mac ‘N’ Cheese Bowl, Mississippi Pot Roast, and California Monterey Chicken cater to all palates. The bar complements the culinary with a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, beers and wines. There’s also a specially designed children’s menu featuring items such as Mini Sliders and Pancakes with Bacon.

Seventy Six by Station Casinos in Aliante will operate 24 hours daily with happy-hour specials twice daily from 3-7 p.m. and 3-7 a.m. at 7225 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas.

