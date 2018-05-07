Steve Wynn removed from Wynn Resorts’ Massachusetts license

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has agreed to remove Steve Wynn’s name from Wynn Resorts’ Boston gaming license after he proved he has no remaining ties to the company he founded.

Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass., March 15, 2016. (Charles Krupa/AP, File)

Wynn Boston Harbor is scheduled to be complete in June 2019. (Wynn Resorts Ltd.)

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has agreed to remove Steve Wynn’s name from Wynn Resorts’ Boston gaming license after he proved he has no remaining ties to the company he founded.

Wynn will no longer be considered a ‘qualifier’ upon conclusion of the company’s annual shareholder meeting on May 16, the commission said in a statement Monday.

“The five-member commission concludes that Mr. Wynn will no longer be considered a qualifier to Wynn Resorts upon the written verification that he did not exercise voting rights at the 2018 Wynn Resorts shareholders’ meeting,” the regulator said in a statement.

Wynn stepped down from his post as chief executive officer and chairman on Feb. 6 and sold all of his nearly 12 percent stake at the end of March following allegations he sexually harassed female employees over decades.

However, he still has the right to vote those shares as the sale took place following the cutoff date for this month’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

