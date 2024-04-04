Tropicana preparing for implosion

You can play slots at the Moulin Rouge site next month — for 1 day

Road barriers block the main entrance to the Tropicana on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The 1950s hotel closed Tuesday and is tentatively expected to be demolished in October. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plans to demolish the Tropicana continue to take shape as contractors work through the permitting and site-clearing process.

8 News Now reported Thursday that Maryland-based Controlled Demolition, Inc., was preparing for an implosion of the nearly 67-year-old hotel that closed Tuesday. When reached by a Review-Journal reporter, the company declined to comment and directed inquiries to Bally’s, the Rhode Island-based operators of the resort.

Bally’s would not confirm or deny the plans that the resort would be imploded. Instead, they provided the following statement from Chairman Soo Kim from March 28: “Our team felt that this was the right time, post the peak season, to prepare to close the Trop. It’s been in the works for some time. This gives plenty of time to ready the place for the redevelopment and the start of construction to prepare for the demolition in October.”

Kim previously said the possibility of implosion is permit dependent.

Clark County officials said Thursday that no demolition permits have been issued yet, though there are typically several precursory permits and surveys through multiple agencies done before the demolition permit is issued. So far, the only permit issued is a dust control operating permit issued to Orange, California-based GGG Demolition, Inc. A project manager declined to comment and directed inquiries to Bally’s.

Contractors are expected to do asbestos abatement work on the property before moving forward with other demolition permitting, county officials said.

There will be weeks of preparation for the demo of the hotel-casino. Additionally, once the Trop is demolished there will be weeks of work to clear the site and have it ready for the Oakland Athletics to begin construction on their planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark, to be constructed on 9 acres of the 35-acre site.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.